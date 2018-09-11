PSU news by
Second Annual Yoga Fest To Be Held This Weekend

By Mackenzie Cullen
9/11/18 9:01 am

The second annual State College Yoga Fest will take place this weekend, with classes running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 16 at the Millbrook Marsh Nature Center.

This year’s festival theme is “Creating Magic Through Movement” to celebrate how our movement through life can generate magic in our lives and in our community.

The event consists of four hour-long workshop sessions throughout the day with 30-minute breaks in between. Each workshop session will go through seven different mini-classes, ranging from Primal Rhythm Flow to Gentle Yoga and Loving Kindess Meditation.

Movement-based yoga classes and AcroYoga workshops will also be held at various times throughout the day. Mindful Market, which contains health and wellness vendors, will be open throughout the event, and those with VIP tickets will have access to additional meditation and relaxation spaces.

Regular tickets for Yoga Fest cost $53.50 and VIP tickets cost $69.25, including all fees. You can purchase your tickets online. The event will be held rain or shine.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

  • 9-9:45 a.m.: Gentle Flow Opening Class
  • 10-11 a.m.: Workshop Session 1
  • 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Workshop Session 2
  • 1-2 p.m.: Workshop Session 3
  • 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Workshop Session 4
  • 4-5 p.m.: Yinspiration Closing Class

