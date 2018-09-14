PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Joe Moorhead Sends James Franklin Care Package

James Franklin | Twitter
By Mikey Mandarino
9/14/18 9:15 pm

Joe Moorhead once again showed that, even though he’s now the head coach of Mississippi State’s football team, he’s still best friends with Penn State head coach James Franklin.

Moorhead sent Franklin a care package filled with snacks and a special cowbell that says “WE ARE” on it.

Moorhead’s package to Franklin is essentially a bundle of energy. He sent Franklin a can of Monster Energy, a bottle of Mountain Dew, a healthy supply of fortune cookies, Funfetti cake batter, a box of pens, and — of course — plenty of Moxie. The care package also included several bags of chips, a can of fish food, and two cans of Mug root beer.

Mississippi State’s new head coach returned the favor after Franklin sent him a care package before the start of the 2018 season. He clearly made sure to include the fuel that Franklin needs to maintain his intense, high-energy coaching style in his gift.

Moorhead left the Nittany Lions on extremely good terms after a two-season tenure in Happy Valley. He turned the team’s offense into a juggernaut during his time as the team’s offensive coordinator, leading a unit that averaged 39.4 points per game and helped bring a Big Ten championship to Penn State in 2016.

Franklin’s squad will face off against Kent State at noon Saturday at Beaver Stadium, while Joe Moorhead’s sixteenth-ranked Bulldogs will host Louisiana-Lafayette with a chance to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Best friend goals? We still think so.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
More by Mikey

Power Ranking Penn State Athletics’ Current Uniforms

Penn State’s athletic programs each have a unique take on the university’s blue-and-white (or pink) color scheme and design.

Saquon Barkley Brushes Shoulders With Former US President Bill Clinton

Young Defensive Ends Step Up In Absence Of Shane Simmons

Where To Eat In State College Late At Night: Your Penn State Drunk Food Guide

From tacos to pizza to egg rolls, State College has it all when it comes to late-night drunk food.

Board Of Trustees Approves $347 Million State Appropriation Request

The university will now submit the request to Pennsylvania’s state legislature for consideration.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend