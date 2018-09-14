Joe Moorhead Sends James Franklin Care Package

Joe Moorhead once again showed that, even though he’s now the head coach of Mississippi State’s football team, he’s still best friends with Penn State head coach James Franklin.

Moorhead sent Franklin a care package filled with snacks and a special cowbell that says “WE ARE” on it.

Moxie is UP after a care package from @BallCoachJoeMo & @HailStateFB! Appreciate the thoughtful gift & the memories. The snacks will be put to good use!#WeAre#HailState pic.twitter.com/QS3D6NzHzN — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) September 15, 2018

Moorhead’s package to Franklin is essentially a bundle of energy. He sent Franklin a can of Monster Energy, a bottle of Mountain Dew, a healthy supply of fortune cookies, Funfetti cake batter, a box of pens, and — of course — plenty of Moxie. The care package also included several bags of chips, a can of fish food, and two cans of Mug root beer.

Mississippi State’s new head coach returned the favor after Franklin sent him a care package before the start of the 2018 season. He clearly made sure to include the fuel that Franklin needs to maintain his intense, high-energy coaching style in his gift.

Moorhead left the Nittany Lions on extremely good terms after a two-season tenure in Happy Valley. He turned the team’s offense into a juggernaut during his time as the team’s offensive coordinator, leading a unit that averaged 39.4 points per game and helped bring a Big Ten championship to Penn State in 2016.

Franklin’s squad will face off against Kent State at noon Saturday at Beaver Stadium, while Joe Moorhead’s sixteenth-ranked Bulldogs will host Louisiana-Lafayette with a chance to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Best friend goals? We still think so.

