James Franklin Sends Joe Moorhead Preseason Care Package

Joe Moorhead may have swapped Happy Valley for Starkville following the 2017 season, but it looks like he still has a best friend in Penn State head coach James Franklin.

Received a preseason care package from @coachjfranklin & @PennStateFball this morning! Appreciate the kind gesture! Here’s to a safe & productive fall camp for both of our teams!#HailState#WeAre pic.twitter.com/lLhEQPCrPt — Coach Joe Moorhead (@BallCoachJoeMo) August 3, 2018

Franklin, who hired Moorhead onto his coaching staff in December 2015, sent his former offensive coordinator a care package with snacks, drinks, Sharpies, and Penn State decorations for his new office. The care package also included a box of Green Tea, a king-size(!) Kit-Kat bar, and a photo of the two coaches chatting during a game.

This isn’t the first Penn State-related gift Moorhead has gotten this offseason. A fan from Harrisburg, PA gave Moorhead a special t-shirt before his first spring football game as Mississippi State’s head coach.

Moorhead left Penn State on very good terms after turning the Nittany Lions’ offense into one of the best in the nation. His creativity in terms of play-calling helped utilize an extremely talented offense that included current NFL players Saquon Barkley, Mike Gesicki, and DaeSean Hamilton.

In two years at Penn State, Moorhead won a Big Ten title and earned a spot in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl before leaving on November 29. Penn State’s offense averaged 39.4 points per game under the new Mississippi State head coach.

Best friend goals? We think so.

