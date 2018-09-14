Penn State Women’s Soccer Beats Ohio State 4-0

No. 21 Penn State women’s soccer beat Ohio State 4-0 in Friday night’s Big Ten opener at Jeffrey Field.

Kim Dubs scored the game-winning goal in the 32nd minute, then Charlotte Williams, Frankie Tagliaferri, and Kerry Abello added some insurance.

How It Happened

Just 59 seconds after coming off the bench as Penn State’s first sub of the match, Dubs found the back of the net for her second career goal. The Swiss standout has played the most minutes of any Penn State freshman on this year’s team.

Williams’ second goal of the season came via a beautiful header in the 38th minute, with Dubs and Shea Moyer earning assists on the play. Tagliaferri gave the Nittany Lions a 3-0 lead less than two minutes later when she finished a quick play off the set piece.

Abello, a sophomore winger from Batavia, IL, took the team lead in goals with her fourth of the season in the 50th minute. Junior goalkeeper Amanda Dennis made two saves and secured her fifth shutout of 2018 before backup Sarafina Valenti entered in the 77th minute.



Kerry Abello has been a key contributor for the Nittany Lions this season.

The Nittany Lions have now outscored their opponents 20-5 through eight matches. Dubs and Tagliaferri led Penn State with a goal and an assist apiece in the decisive victory.

Head coach Erica Dambach was pleased with her team’s performance against the Buckeyes, who were outshot 12-4 by the Nittany Lions Friday night.

“It’s what we’ve been waiting for in terms of the response from our group,” Dambach said. “They’ve had some disappointing results and some disappointing performances, and tonight they came out and it was all actions. They trained that way all week, and now we see the result.”



Player of the Match

Kim Dubs | Forward

The Zürich native provided the boost Penn State needed to open the floodgates offensively.



What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (5-3) travel to Evanston next Thursday for an 8 p.m. ET clash with No. 12 Northwestern.

