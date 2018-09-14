PSU news by
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Howard

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
9/14/18 9:23 pm

No. 5 Penn State women’s volleyball swept Howard 3-0 (27-25, 25-13, 25-20) Friday night at Burr Gynasium in Washington, D.C.

Outside hitter Nia Reed led the Nittany Lions with nine kills in their victory over the Bison.

How It Happened

Redshirt senior setter Bryanna Weiskircher spread the ball around offensively for the Nittany Lions, who hit .351 as a team against Howard. Taylor Leath, Jonni Parker, and Kaitlyn Hord added six kills apiece, while Weiskircher, Serena Gray, and Allyson Cathey combined for eight more.

Kendall White, who’s well on her way to becoming the most decorated libero in Penn State history, turned in a match-high eight digs Friday. She also notched her sixth career kill and an assist versus the Bison.

On top of her three kills, Weiskircher tallied 22 assists and a block for the Nittany Lions, who made just 10 attack errors to Howard’s 22. Gray continued her outstanding play above the net, leading Penn State in total blocks with a match-high seven.

Player of the Match

Jurnee Tipton | Outside hitter

Tipton finished with a match-high 15 kills, three digs, and a block for the Bison.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (7-1) will play a doubleheader at American University Saturday afternoon, facing alumna Blair Brown Lipsitz and Buffalo at 1:30 p.m. and the host Eagles at 7 p.m.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

