Gameday Coverage: No. 11 Penn State vs. Kent State

No. 11 Penn State has momentum on its side after an emphatic victory over Pitt at Heinz Field.

The Nittany Lions will wrap up their non-conference schedule with a matchup with the Kent State Golden Flashes at Beaver Stadium. Here’s all the media and miscellaneous information you need to know prior to Saturday’s matchup.

Television

Saturday’s game is set to kick off at noon and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, and Holly Sonders will call the game as part of the broadcast.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams

Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196

Weather

Clouds will cover Beaver Stadium at kickoff, but they should make way for sunny skies as the game progresses. Temperatures in the low 70s are expected for kickoff, but they should warm up into the mid-to-high 70s as the clouds clear, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

The Nittany Lions last faced off against the Golden Flashes in 2016, winning 33-13 to kickstart an eventual Big Ten championship season. The game was quarterback Trace McSorley’s first as Penn State’s full-time starter at the position and the first of 24 victories he has in his collegiate career. The Nittany Lions have yet to lose to Kent State in five all-time meetings.

Injuries

Defensive end Shane Simmons and wide receiver Justin Shorter were once again left off of the team’s depth chart this week due to undisclosed injuries picked up during training camp. There is no timetable for either player’s return.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today's game.

Sports editors Derek Bannister (@dBannister42) and Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) will be in the press box, while photographers Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) will be on the field.

