Sean Spencer’s Wild Dogs To ‘Sack Out’ Hunger With Thanksgiving Turkey Initiative

Penn State’s defense typically doesn’t need extra motivation to gobble up opposing quarterbacks every Saturday, but now they have it thanks to defensive line coach Sean Spencer’s latest charitable initiative.

Spencer announced that he will donate a Thanksgiving turkey to the State College Food Bank for every sack recorded by the Nittany Lions this season.

The social media savvy assistant coach announced the initiative on Twitter Monday night.

Wild Dogs are ready to Sack out Hunger! With every Sack this year we will Donate a Turkey at Thanksgiving! Everyone eats!!! pic.twitter.com/KzVVshj83c — Sean Spencer (@SpenceChaos) September 11, 2018

This isn’t Spencer’s first time working with the Food Bank — he included a letter from the last holiday season in his Tweet from the bank which personally thanked him for all of his help.

James Franklin’s program emphasizes community involvement through charitable initiatives like this one, hosting events like Lift For Life, and having a strong presence at THON every February.

Penn State ranked No. 5 in all of college football last season with 42 sacks. Shareef Miller, who led the team in sacks with 5.5 last season, is back with the team this season along with a talented crop of linemen that includes Yetur Gross-Matos, Kevin Givens, Shaka Toney, and the injured Shane Simmons. The Wild Dogs could put together a massive 2018 season, and therefore, give the State College Food Bank plenty of Thanksgiving turkeys.

Penn State owes the food bank six Thanksgiving turkeys after its first two games of the 2018 season. The Nittany Lions totaled four sacks in their resounding victory over Pitt after knocking down Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas twice in the season opener.

The Wild Dogs’ next opportunity to increase their turkey donation comes this Saturday against Kent State. Penn State’s final non-conference game of the regular season kicks off at noon at Beaver Stadium.

