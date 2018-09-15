Penn State Student Killed In Crash On South Atherton Street

A Penn State student was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on South Atherton Street.

Kaijing Tang, 21, of China, was pronounced dead at the scene by Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers. Tang died as a result of blunt trauma to the head.

The crash happened at 4:22 a.m. near the intersection of South Atherton Street and West Nittany Avenue. State College Police, Centre LifeLink EMS and Alpha Fire Company were dispatched to the scene for a report of a crash with entrapment.

Police said on Saturday afternoon that Tang was traveling northbound on South Atherton Street when he lost control of his Chevrolet Corvette and struck a tree. A preliminary investigation suggests speed played a factor.

The crash initially was believed to have involved two vehicles, until responders arrived on the scene and found it was one vehicle that had been split into two pieces as a result of the crash, according to Alpha Fire Company.

The road was closed from West Hamilton Avenue to West Beaver Avenue for about three hours while police accident reconstruction experts were on the scene.

Tang is listed in the Penn State student directory as an undergraduate student who was studying computer science.

“Such tragic news. We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of Kaijing Tang and with all whose lives he touched,” Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said. “Penn State Student Affairs is reaching out to his family and will offer any necessary support.”

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department’s website.



Photo by Alpha Fire Company





Photo by Alpha Fire Company



About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

