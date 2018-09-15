Trace McSorley Shows Off New Celebrations In Blowout Of Kent State

Trace McSorley has been among the most successful quarterbacks in college football since he took the starting job in 2016. With all of that success must come some good celebrations — it’s only natural.

For a while, McSorley relied heavily on the famous home run swing celebration. The quarterback still goes to the swing often, but the times are changing.

“Some of the handshakes — with Bates — that one’s new,” McSorley said. “We just wanted to make a handshake, and that’s what we came up with.”

What does that handshake look like? It looks like pure magic. McSorley and redshirt junior tackle Ryan Bates show off some dance moves in the touchdown celebration. Every Heisman winner needs a great celebration after all.

McSorley’s celebration definitely amused some of his teammates, including young star KJ Hamler. Hamler couldn’t stop laughing when asked about McSorley’s new celebrations, even if he didn’t know how to explain it.

“I can’t really describe it to you,” KJ Hamler said with a laugh when asked about McSorley’s celebration. “It’s like a Twitter thing we do. We’re all in a group chat on Twitter and I can’t really describe it.”

The quarterback even broke out a celebration in the vein of Tim Tebow after rushing in one of his three touchdowns on the ground.

Trace McSorley or Tim Tebow? pic.twitter.com/cEAfeZIKqd — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 15, 2018

All of these celebrations were almost too much to keep up with. Of course, celebrations can backfire. Against Iowa in 2017, Josey Jewell intercepted a pass from McSorley and did the home run celebration right in No. 9’s face.

I feel like @Broncos fans are on board with the @josey_jewell pick.



This 2017 clip should seal it for all of them:



Jewell picks off Trace McSorley, known for his HR swing TD celebration, and does the QB's celebration in his face. pic.twitter.com/IXUfqQTxwy — Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) May 1, 2018

In any case, when McSorley is celebrating, things are good. The Virginia native put up three rushing touchdowns and two through the air on 283 yards of total offense.

Next week, Penn State travels to Illinois to open up the Big Ten schedule with the Illini in Champaign. The game is set for Friday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time and will be shown on FS1.

