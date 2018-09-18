Tommy Stevens Expected To Return To Lineup Against Illinois
It may finally be Tommy time for Penn State football.
Head coach James Franklin said Tuesday that he expects all three quarterbacks — including Tommy Stevens — to be available for the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten opener against Illinois on Friday night.
The head coach added that Stevens, who has yet to make an appearance this season, could have played last weekend against Kent State. Stevens opted to stay in Happy Valley after mulling a transfer in the offseason with the expectation of a bigger role on offense.
Franklin didn’t disclose the details of Stevens’ injury, but he was seen wearing a walking boot on his right foot at the team’s photo day in mid-August. Penn State’s backup quarterback and “Lion” adds a dynamic element to the Nittany Lions’ offense with his speed and size.
The Indianapolis native truly is a five-tool player. Stevens has played in 14 games through two seasons as a Nittany Lion, passing for 448 yards and eight touchdowns during that time. He’s also rushed for 388 yards and six scores and even has two receiving touchdowns on his résumé.
Redshirt freshman Sean Clifford has stepped in as Trace McSorley’s backup during Stevens’ injury layoff, completing every pass he’s thrown and scoring the longest passing touchdown in program history in a reserve role.
