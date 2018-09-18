Tommy Stevens Expected To Return To Lineup Against Illinois

It may finally be Tommy time for Penn State football.

Head coach James Franklin said Tuesday that he expects all three quarterbacks — including Tommy Stevens — to be available for the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten opener against Illinois on Friday night.

Franklin said Tommy Stevens could have played against Kent State if the team needed him. He said he expects all three quarterbacks to be available this Friday. — Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) September 18, 2018

The head coach added that Stevens, who has yet to make an appearance this season, could have played last weekend against Kent State. Stevens opted to stay in Happy Valley after mulling a transfer in the offseason with the expectation of a bigger role on offense.

Franklin didn’t disclose the details of Stevens’ injury, but he was seen wearing a walking boot on his right foot at the team’s photo day in mid-August. Penn State’s backup quarterback and “Lion” adds a dynamic element to the Nittany Lions’ offense with his speed and size.

The Indianapolis native truly is a five-tool player. Stevens has played in 14 games through two seasons as a Nittany Lion, passing for 448 yards and eight touchdowns during that time. He’s also rushed for 388 yards and six scores and even has two receiving touchdowns on his résumé.

Redshirt freshman Sean Clifford has stepped in as Trace McSorley’s backup during Stevens’ injury layoff, completing every pass he’s thrown and scoring the longest passing touchdown in program history in a reserve role.

Your ad blocker is on. Your ad blocker is on.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Borough Council Passes Ordinance For Parking Permit Pilot Program In Highlands Neighborhood The State College Borough Council passed an ordinance 5-2 to establish a parking permit pilot program in the Highlands neighborhood.