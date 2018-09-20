Tussey Mountain To Host Penn State-Illinois Watch Party

Even though football won’t be played in Beaver Stadium this week, you can still get your gameday fix here in Happy Valley.

Tussey Mountain will host a watch party for this week’s football game against Illinois aptly named “Friday Nite Nitts.” Although the game doesn’t start until 9 p.m., guests are invited to show up any time after 6 p.m.

The game will be displayed on a huge screen for all to see, but guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to watch in comfort on the grass.

Admission to the event is free, while food and beverages will be available for purchase inside their amphitheater, including tailgate favorites like pulled pork and hot sausage sandwiches. Be wary, though, as purchases are strictly cash-only.

Tussey Mountain is just a fifteen minute drive east of State College, typically known for hosting skiing and other outdoor activities. Through this event, the local business aims to bring fans together to support Penn State.

If you can’t make the trip from campus, Campus Rec is also hosting a “Beat Illinois” tailgate of its own at the IM Building Friday night.

