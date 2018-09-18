PSU news by
Campus Rec To Host ‘Beat Illinois’ Tailgate

Anna Ungar | Onward State
By Brian Bachman
9/18/18 4:02 am

Campus recreation will host a “Beat Illinois” tailgate from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the IM building before Penn State’s Big Ten opener.

The tailgate will be held on the turf field, featuring your typical Saturday Friday tailgate favorites like cornhole and football. Fans that attend the tailgate can even play bubble soccer (because nothing says “tailgating” like some good ol’ fashioned bubble soccer).

Since Penn State’s game kicks off at 9 p.m., any early games will be shown on the IM building’s big screen.

The event will be held in partnership with Residence Life and will offer opportunities for students to win prizes like gift cards, phone chargers, tickets for future Penn State sporting events, t-shirts, and more. It’s free and open to anyone not making the trip out to Champaign this weekend.

This tailgate is part of the ongoing Friday Night Challenge, and the final event in the series will be held next Friday, September 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the IM building. Next week’s event is called “Outdoor Adventures Indoors” and will feature climbing, crate stacking, archery tag, and more.

Brian Bachman

Brian Bachman is a freshman in the school of communications and a contributor at Onward State. He is from northern Virginia but fell in love with Penn State a few years ago and knew after his first visit he wanted to come here. If you are a fan of the SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPION PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (!!!) or sports in general, follow him on twitter @brianbachman_. Email is [email protected]

