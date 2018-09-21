Gameday Coverage: No. 10 Penn State vs. Illinois
No. 10 Penn State football (3-0) will begin its Big Ten campaign with a rare Friday night game against Illinois.
The Nittany Lions finished non-conference play unbeaten after a scare against Appalachian State and two blowouts over Pitt and Kent State. Here’s all the media and miscellaneous information you need to know ahead of Friday’s game.
Television
Friday’s game will kick off at 9 p.m. eastern time and will be broadcast on FS1. Justin Kutcher, Petros Papadakis, and former NFL running back DeMarco Murray will call the game as part of the broadcast.
Radio
Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams
Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196
Weather
A few showers are in Champaign’s forecast early Friday, but those should make way for partly cloudy skies in time for kickoff. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 60s throughout the game, according to AccuWeather.
Last Meeting
The Nittany Lions last faced off against Illinois on Halloween in 2015, defeating them 39-0 at Beaver Stadium. Christian Hackenberg threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns, and a young Saquon Barkley made one of many highlight-reel plays by hurdling three defenders and losing his shoe en route to a touchdown. Penn State leads the all-time series 18-5.
Injuries
Defensive end Shane Simmons was once again left off of the team’s depth chart this week due to an undisclosed injury picked up during training camp. There is no timetable for his return.
Head coach James Franklin said that he expects all three of his quarterbacks — including backup Tommy Stevens — to be available on Friday night. Stevens didn’t feature at all in the Nittany Lions’ first three games of the season because of a lingering lower-body injury.
Media Coverage
Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.
Sports editor Derek Bannister (@dBannister42) and staff writer Ethan Kasales (@EthanKasales) will be in the press box, while managing editor Elissa Hill (@ElissaKHill) will be on the field as a photographer.
Onward State
- Illinois Preview
- Staff Predictions
-
Through the years: Penn State’s non-Saturday game history
- Things shorter than Illinois’ 12-game Big Ten losing streak
- Support for backup quarterbacks shows Happy Valley’s unique football culture
- Sean Clifford’s work ethic prepares him for late-game cameos
- Chicago Tribune names Penn State as best Big Ten gameday experience
- Big Uglies “saved” after brief dispute with Beaver Stadium staff
- Penn State’s post-Kent State report card
