Philanthropy Council, Class Gift Campaign To Host Inaugural Philanthropy Week

Penn State’s Student Philanthropy Council and the Class Gift Campaign will host their first Philanthropy Week October 15-19. The initiative will feature various giving-focused events, and senior students will be able to vote for their favorite class gift option throughout the week.

Here’s a full lineup of the week’s events:

October 15 (Monday) Let’s Grow State Event : Philanthropy Week will begin with an informational event in the HUB that will brief attendees on the university crowdfunding platform Let’s Grow State .

: Philanthropy Week will begin with an informational event in the HUB that will brief attendees on the university crowdfunding platform . October 16 (Tuesday) Blue & White Society Day: Tuesday’s event will focus on the mission and purpose of the Blue & White Society, the student division of the Penn State Alumni Association.

Tuesday’s event will focus on the mission and purpose of the Blue & White Society, the student division of the Penn State Alumni Association. October 17 (Wednesday) Tag Day: Social media users can boost Penn State philanthropy’s online presence using specific hashtags on Tag Day.

Social media users can boost Penn State philanthropy’s online presence using specific hashtags on Tag Day. October 18 (Thursday) Faculty and Staff Thank You Event: Event organizers will welcome Penn State faculty and staff to the HUB Thursday to thank them for their commitment and to discuss student philanthropy.

Event organizers will welcome Penn State faculty and staff to the HUB Thursday to thank them for their commitment and to discuss student philanthropy. October 19 (Friday) Food Drive for Lion’s Pantry and Philanthropy Panel: Students are encouraged to bring canned goods to the HUB in support of the Lion’s Pantry food bank. The Student Philanthropy Council and Class Gift Campaign will also host a philanthropy panel featuring students, donors, and volunteers.

You can find more info on Philanthropy Week here.

