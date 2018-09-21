Philanthropy Council, Class Gift Campaign To Host Inaugural Philanthropy Week
Penn State’s Student Philanthropy Council and the Class Gift Campaign will host their first Philanthropy Week October 15-19. The initiative will feature various giving-focused events, and senior students will be able to vote for their favorite class gift option throughout the week.
Here’s a full lineup of the week’s events:
- October 15 (Monday) Let’s Grow State Event: Philanthropy Week will begin with an informational event in the HUB that will brief attendees on the university crowdfunding platform Let’s Grow State.
- October 16 (Tuesday) Blue & White Society Day: Tuesday’s event will focus on the mission and purpose of the Blue & White Society, the student division of the Penn State Alumni Association.
- October 17 (Wednesday) Tag Day: Social media users can boost Penn State philanthropy’s online presence using specific hashtags on Tag Day.
- October 18 (Thursday) Faculty and Staff Thank You Event: Event organizers will welcome Penn State faculty and staff to the HUB Thursday to thank them for their commitment and to discuss student philanthropy.
- October 19 (Friday) Food Drive for Lion’s Pantry and Philanthropy Panel: Students are encouraged to bring canned goods to the HUB in support of the Lion’s Pantry food bank. The Student Philanthropy Council and Class Gift Campaign will also host a philanthropy panel featuring students, donors, and volunteers.
You can find more info on Philanthropy Week here.
