[Photo Story] Jax Bar & Kitchen Ready For Business

Jax Bar & Kitchen has taken over the location of what used to be The Darkhorse Tavern. For fans of sports and newly renovated bars, this may be your new favorite place.

The newest addition to the State College bar scene will operate between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. through 2 a.m. on Saturday. Monday’s regular theme will be beer and burger night, sex trivia will continue on Tuesdays, Wednesday is fittingly a wine night, and Thursday will be sports trivia night with the chance to win tickets to different sporting events.

Jax is geared towards a younger crowd, unlike its predecessor which was known as favorite among grad students. The new bar will officially open on Friday at 4 p.m., just in time for Penn State’s matchup with Illinois in Champaign.

Coming in from the Calder entrance, you can see all of the bells and whistles of this newly refurbished bar.



Jax has plenty of seating throughout, making it a great place to catch a game.

According to staff photographer Dana Lipshutz, the food at Jax is “very good.” The menu is on the smaller side but offers various bar staples until the kitchen closes at 11 p.m.

TVs overhang the main bar area, playing the Jets vs. Browns Thursday night matchup on this particular occasion.

On the College Avenue side of the bar, you can find a smaller bar area with plenty of seating (as well as an electronic jukebox).

Here is a painting of Winnie the stripper, which pays homage to the fact that the Calder Ave. portion of Jax was apparently a strip club in the 70s.

A second bar area should keep the wait for drinks to a minimum.

Walking in from the College Ave. entrance, you can see plenty of seating in this hip, new, and shiny establishment.

It took all of the strength that I had not to immediately play Mambo No. 5 when I saw this jukebox.

Are you wondering what Jax has on draft? Well, here you go.

The Jax lemonade is one of a number of signature mixed drinks. This particular boozy concoction includes whiskey and lemonade.

“The D” is a drink for the nostalgic folks out there. This drink is a Sunny D with vodka and a dash of grenadine, but literally just tastes like a Sunny D.

Jax makes its own ranch, which marries well with a nice basket of fries.

Derek Bannister

