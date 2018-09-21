[Photo Story] Jax Bar & Kitchen Ready For Business

Jax Bar & Kitchen has taken over the location of what used to be The Darkhorse Tavern. For fans of sports and newly renovated bars, this may be your new favorite place.
The newest addition to the State College bar scene will operate between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. through 2 a.m. on Saturday. Monday’s regular theme will be beer and burger night, sex trivia will continue on Tuesdays, Wednesday is fittingly a wine night, and Thursday will be sports trivia night with the chance to win tickets to different sporting events.
Jax is geared towards a younger crowd, unlike its predecessor which was known as favorite among grad students. The new bar will officially open on Friday at 4 p.m., just in time for Penn State’s matchup with Illinois in Champaign.
