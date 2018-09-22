College GameDay To Return To Happy Valley For White Out Game

College GameDay is coming back to our city.

ESPN’s signature pregame show will return to Happy Valley ahead of the Nittany Lions’ White Out clash with Ohio State next weekend.

Saturday’s broadcast will mark the sixth time the show has come to Penn State and the 19th time the Nittany Lions have been featured. GameDay last came to campus last October for the Nittany Lions’ emphatic victory over Michigan in last year’s White Out game. Prior to last season, College GameDay hadn’t been to Happy Valley since 2009 when it previewed the previously undefeated Nittany Lions’ first loss to Iowa.

GameDay posted up on Old Main Lawn last season, but a return to the location hasn’t been confirmed for Saturday’s game.

Analyst Rece Davis listed Penn State as his second-favorite GameDay host site earlier this week on ESPN’s Get Up! After describing the atmosphere and excitement at Penn State last year, Davis hinted that “we might be there soon.”

Later in the week, Davis’ colleague Maria Taylor dropped a similar clue on College Football Live.

.@MariaTaylor7 just accidentally said “we’ll all be there” when talking about the White Out in Happy Valley next week before correcting herself on College Football Live. — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 21, 2018

ESPN decided to send the College GameDay crew to Happy Valley over another top-ten matchup, No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 8 Notre Dame. The crew was already set up at Stanford this week for the Cardinals’ matchup against the Oregon Ducks.

The pregame show will begin at 9 a.m. and run until noon, but you’ll need to get to the set much earlier in order to secure a spot right behind the crew. Penn State’s clash with Ohio State kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ABC.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Penn State Cruises Past Illinois 63-24 Miles Sanders, Trace McSorley, and Ricky Slade ran wild Friday night against Illinois, leading the Nittany Lions to a lopsided victory.