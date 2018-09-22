Frankie Tagliaferri Leads Penn State Women’s Soccer Past Illinois 2-1

Frankie Tagliaferri led No. 20 Penn State women’s soccer to a 2-1 overtime victory over Illinois, scoring both of the team’s goals Saturday night in Champaign.

It was the third time Tagliaferri has recorded a multi-goal game for the Nittany Lions.

How It Happened

Morgan Maroney gave the Fighting Illini a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute, and they would hang on to that advantage until Tagliaferri found the back of the net in the 74th. The sophomore forward corralled a pass from classmate Kerry Abello and beat Illinois goalkeeper Jaelyn Cunningham to tie things up.

Abello leads the Nittany Lions in assists this season with five, while senior defender Alina Ortega Jurado earned one of her own on Tagliaferri’s golden goal in the 91st minute.

Penn State desperately needed a win over the Illini to avoid falling to .500 through its first 10 matches after playing a brutal non-conference schedule. Tagliaferri, who hails from Colts Neck, NJ, has a team-high five goals so far this fall.

Erica Dambach’s Nittany Lions outshot the Illini 16-8 Saturday night, while junior goalkeeper Amanda Dennis made two saves in the come-from-behind win. Ilinois was called offsides four times during the match.

Player of the Match

Frankie Tagliaferri | Forward

Who else would it be but Tagliaferri?

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (6-4) return to Jeffrey Field Thursday at 6 p.m. when they host Nebraska. The match will be televised on Big Ten Network.

