Penn State Football Ranked No. 9 In AP Top 25
Penn State football checked in at No. 9 in week five of the AP Top 25 poll.
The Nittany Lions move up one spot from their week four ranking of No. 10 after a 63-24 victory over Illinois in Champaign. Penn State has now featured in the top ten of the AP poll three times this season after beginning the year in the tenth spot. The team slid outside the top ten after a scare against Appalachian State, but recovered with blowout victories over Pitt, Kent State, and the Illini.
James Franklin’s team stayed put at No. 9 in the Coaches’ poll on top of its new ranking in the AP poll.
No. 9 Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will host No. 4 Ohio State for the annual White Out game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
College GameDay To Return To Happy Valley For White Out Game
College GameDay is coming back to our city for the Nittany Lions’ White Out clash with Ohio State.
Penn State’s New Faces Take Another Step Forward Against Illinois
Penn State continued to rotate heavily on both sides of the ball in its 63-24 win over the Illini Friday night.
Send this to a friend
Comments