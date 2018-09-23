Penn State Football Ranked No. 9 In AP Top 25

Penn State football checked in at No. 9 in week five of the AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions move up one spot from their week four ranking of No. 10 after a 63-24 victory over Illinois in Champaign. Penn State has now featured in the top ten of the AP poll three times this season after beginning the year in the tenth spot. The team slid outside the top ten after a scare against Appalachian State, but recovered with blowout victories over Pitt, Kent State, and the Illini.

James Franklin’s team stayed put at No. 9 in the Coaches’ poll on top of its new ranking in the AP poll.

No. 9 Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will host No. 4 Ohio State for the annual White Out game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

