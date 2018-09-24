Tim Frazier Earns Milwaukee Bucks Training Camp Spot

Former Penn State men’s basketball guard Tim Frazier landed on the Milwaukee Bucks 20-man training camp roster.

Camp starts on Tuesday and the team’s first of four preseason games is October 3 at home against the Chicago Bulls. The 15-man opening day roster will be set by October 15.

Frazier spent the 2017-18 NBA season with the Washington Wizards, registering 59 games and 11 starts. His scoring and minutes — three points per game and 14.2 minutes per game — were both down after a successful season-and-a-half with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Frazier was originally undrafted coming out of college, but made the most of his time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trailblazers before finally securing his multi-year deal with the Pelicans in 2016.

This is Frazier’s fifth different NBA team in his five seasons in the league.

About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

