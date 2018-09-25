OS Reviews: Snap Pizza

Snap Custom Pizza is now open for business at the former location of Herwig’s Austrian Bistro, bringing yet another pizza option to downtown State College.

The restaurant offers plenty of pre-made options on top of a comprehensive list of toppings, sauces, and spices to make your own custom pizza.

Our staffers made their way over to Snap Pizza to grab a bite to eat. Here’s what they thought:

Mikey Mandarino

I picked the mac & cheese pizza option, which was a delicious combination pasta and an assortment of cheeses melted on top of it all.

This particular pizza wasn’t too greasy by my estimation, and all the ingredients used were fresh. The most important part of a specialty pizza like this is the dough, and I thought it was excellent.

The wait wasn’t too long for my pizza, especially considering how busy the restaurant was. I’d highly recommend Snap Pizza and will definitely be coming back.

Anthony Colucci

Fast-paced, make-your-own pizza is the latest “in” food right now, following in the footsteps of mac & cheese, poke bowls, and turning everything into a burrito. First, Hitham Hiyajeneh brought pizza worth eating at times other than 2 a.m.to State College when he opened UR Pizza last spring, much to our approval and excitement. But now there’s a new kid on the block.

Snap Pizza is a welcome addition to the emerging yet still modest State College pizza game. I got the Farmers Market pizza, which had fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted peppers, arugula, tomatoes, and ricotta on it. I never thought I’d see a day where a) fresh mozzarella and ricotta would be served at a State College b) they wouldn’t make me gag c) I’d actually enjoy them. The surplus of veggies also made it a hearty personal pizza with a ton of flavor.

This pizza made me feel what Dante Alaghieri would describe as “l’amor che move il sole e l’altre stelle.”

You could also make your own pizza, but I had a hard enough time choosing from the suggested combinations, so I didn’t even try creating my own.

As much as I often choose to support local business over franchises, Snap’s mix of Italian specialities and funky toppings and slightly cheaper prices may’ve quickly made it my new pizza of choice in State College.

Plus, as a paison from New Jersey, I was ecstatic to see San Pellegrino seltzer and soda being served in State College.

Jim Davidson

Snap Pizza is destined to become a downtown favorite.

Its fast-casual style fits the growing trend cemented by Chipotle, Panera and other chains. The freedom to customize your pie from sauce to toppings combined with the notable line speed makes Snap the perfect spot for a quick and delicious bite.

I recommend the Sweet ’n Slow signature pizza. San Marzano tomatoes, pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, meatballs, and mozzarella make it a winner with a classic vibe, and Snap allows you to add extra toppings like vegetables or extra cheese if you’re in the mood to freestyle.

Don’t miss the unique fountain drink station in the back corner. Pennsylvanians will appreciate the delicious and sometimes hard-to-find birch beer, and patrons can choose between several different types of tea mixes and soda.

By 6 p.m. the place was fairly packed, but the extremely friendly staff deserves credit for keeping the line moving. I was tempted to get back in line for seconds.

Elissa Hill

I’ll admit I was skeptical about Snap Pizza, but now I realize it’ll surely become a regular feature in my downtown food rotation. I usually try to avoid spending too much time at chains to appreciate the true flavor of State College, but Snap’s Philly-based operation doesn’t really feel like a chain.

I’m someone who gets nervous ordering at a restaurant with a quick-moving line where I don’t know all the options and how it works, but Snap’s employees were extra-friendly and patient. I ended up getting the Mediterranean signature pizza, which as you can see below is more salad than pizza — in a good way.

You can’t go wrong with a pizza where your toppings are literally falling off, and the dough and cheese underneath were delicious as well. I’d definitely get this again, even though I’m eager to try some of Snap’s other signature pies. Overall? 10/10.

