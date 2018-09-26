Freshman Penn State Football Player Charged With Misdemeanor Theft

A freshman offensive lineman on the Penn State football team is facing a misdemeanor theft charge after he allegedly stole a bicycle on campus because he didn’t feel like walking home.

Rasheed Walker, 18, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both second-degree misdemeanors.

According to a complaint filed Tuesday by Penn State police, an individual reported on Sept. 11 that his Trek 830 mountain bike, valued at approximately $150, was stolen from the exterior of the Greenberg Complex on McKean Road.

Police said the bike was parked directly below a surveillance camera. Video footage allegedly showed a male, later identified as Walker, look around, take the bike and ride away. Surveillance video from Walker’s residence building showed him walking into the building a short while later wearing the same clothes as the individual seen taking the bike, according to police. Card access records for the building showed Walker using his access card at the same time, police said.

On Sept. 19, a detective interviewed Walker who allegedly admitted to taking the bicycle because he didn’t feel like walking then disposing of it in the grass near his residence building. The bike was recovered and returned to its owner.

Walker was charged via summons and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31.

“We are aware of the situation and are disappointed,” Penn State spokesman Jeff Nelson said. “This matter will be handled appropriately. We will not have any further comment on this matter.”

A four-star recruit out of Waldorf, Md., Walker was rated a four-star prospect and the No. 3 player in Maryland for the 2018 signing class.

According to player participation reports on the Penn State athletics website, Walker played in the Nittany Lions’ games on Sept. 15 against Kent State and Sept. 21 at Illinois.





Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

College GameDay Cornhole Tournament Returns To Old Main Lawn College GameDay will once again host a 64-team cornhole tournament as part of its trip to Happy Valley this weekend.