Kerry Collins To Be Honored At White Out For College Football Hall Of Fame Induction

Former Penn State quarterback Kerry Collins will be honored for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Collins will sign autographs along with the 1995 Rose Bowl trophy prior to the game before serving as one of the Nittany Lions’ honorary captains for their top 10 clash with No. 4 Ohio State. The autograph signing will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Fan Fest, which is near the south tunnel of Beaver Stadium on Curtin Road.

The former All-American was selected for induction into the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2018 in January. His class includes Georgia Tech wide receiver Calvin Johnson and Miami (FL) safety Ed Reed, two players who had extremely productive NFL careers.

“Kerry Collins was the leader of one of the most prolific offenses college football has ever seen,” Steve Hatchell — the President and CEO of the National Football Foundation — said. “He will always be remembered as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Penn State history, and we are thrilled to honor him in Happy Valley.”

Collins finished fourth in the 1994 Heisman Trophy voting after leading Penn State to its first Big Ten championship and passing for 2,679 yards and 21 touchdowns. The offense led the nation with 47 points per game on offense throughout the 1994 and led the team to a 38-20 victory in the 1995 Rose Bowl over Oregon.

Carter will also be back in town for this weekend’s game; he and fellow Penn State legend Michael Mauti will hold Chalk Talks at the Nissan Heisman House outside of Pegula Ice Arena prior to Saturday evening’s game.

No. 9 Penn State’s game against No. 4 Ohio State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday under White Out conditions at Beaver Stadium.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

