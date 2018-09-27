Michael Mauti, Ki-Jana Carter To Appear at ‘Nissan Heisman House’ Before White Out

Penn State football legends Michael Mauti and Ki-Jana Carter will take ESPN’s Nissan Heisman House by storm this Saturday leading up to Penn State’s White Out clash against Ohio State. The Heisman House from 1-7 p.m. outside Pegula Ice Arena on the corner of Curtin Road and University Drive.

Photo: Noah Rogers | Onward State

All-American linebacker Michael Mauti received the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year Award in 2012. He’ll appear from 3-4:30 p.m. to participate in a Chalk Talk session with ESPN’s Ryen Russillo and an autograph session with fans.

All-American running back Ki-Jana Carter led Penn State’s undefeated 1994 team and went on to become a Rose Bowl co-MVP. He’ll appear from 5-6:30 p.m. for a Chalk Talk session with Russillo and an autograph session with fans, as well. Carter also served as last year’s ESPN College GameDay guest analyst prior to Penn State’s White Out win over Michigan State.

Admission to the Heisman House is free, and fans will have the opportunity to take a 360 degree photo with the Heisman Trophy, as well as win prizes, watch live interviews, and get autographs.

Penn State’s only Heisman winner to date is John Cappelletti, despite a campaign for Saquon Barkley to win the honor following his 2017 season. Cappelletti was honored on the field at halftime of Penn State’s last home game vs. Kent State, so it appears he won’t be present this weekend for the Heisman House experience.

Photo: Noah Rogers | Onward State

