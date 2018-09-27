OS Reviews: Rolling Lion Food Truck

When something new is offered in one of Penn State’s dining halls, there’s no excuse not to head over and give it a try.

The Rolling Lion food truck was featured at Findlay Commons’ Chef’s Table this past Wednesday, offering tailgate favorites to students. Although the menu was small, each dish packed lots of flavor at a good price.

Do you want to be among the first to get a taste of #TheRollingLion?! We'll be featuring a taste of our menu at Chefs Table in East Food District this Wednesday (9/26) from 12-3pm and 5-8pm! Retweet this message by midnight tonight for a chance at a free meal pass! — Rolling Lion Truck (@LionTruckPSU) September 24, 2018

Here are some of our writers’ thoughts on the Rolling Lion:

Brian Bachman

The first thing that stood out about the Rolling Lion’s food was their dedication to football-themed food names. I ordered “The Line Backer,” a sandwich consisting of roast beef, cheese, and their signature red zone sauce, along with “Kickin’ Fries,” which were just cheese fries. Although I am not usually into beef sandwiches, the combination of ingredients and a fresh sub roll worked well together. The fries were a great side dish, too. This meal was a nice alternative to the usual options available at Findlay Commons and is surely a spot I would recommend.

Noah Rogers

Aptly named after the baddest defensive player on the field, “The Line Backer” was big, meaty, and tough. Roast beef served on a sub roll and topped with chili-cheese sauce, you really can’t go wrong here. However, it got to a point where it was too tough to bite through, which forced me to use a fork and knife. Honestly, the meat was a little dry, but if you want something big that’ll fill you up, this should be a go-to. This sandwich surely lives up to its name!

Matt DiSanto

I chose to order the “Gridiron Sandwich”: a standard sausage sandwich consisting of either hot or sweet Italian sausage. While the foot-long sausage itself had lots of flavor, the breadstick roll it was served on was excessively dry and broke as I bit into it. I also felt that the portion was quite small compared to the massive “Line Backer” sandwich. However, the “Kickin’ Fries” paired well with the sandwich and added a bit of spice to the meal. I wasn’t too impressed with this sandwich, but it was a welcome alternative to the typical options served at Findlay Commons.

Mackenzie Cullen

I also chose “The Line Backer.” Honestly, I wasn’t expecting to like it as much as I did, since I’m not a huge fan of subs. I thought the cheese and “red zone” sauces complemented each other out without one overpowering the other, and there was a perfect amount of each on top of the roast beef. Overall, I’d highly recommend checking out the Rolling Lion Truck and ordering this sub.

While the Rolling Lion’s dishes weren’t perfect in our eyes, they certainly serve as a great change of scenery in the dining halls. Overall, we’d give the food truck a 7.5/10.

Stop by the Rolling Lion outside of Beaver Stadium at football games this season if you need more energy for tailgating. It’s sure to have decent food (especially for when you don’t know of any parent tailgates) and lots of free swag, too.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for.

College GameDay Cornhole Tournament Returns To Old Main Lawn College GameDay will once again host a 64-team cornhole tournament as part of its trip to Happy Valley this weekend.