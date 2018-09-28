PSU news by
College GameDay Loves The White Out

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
9/28/18 4:46 pm

If you’ve been following College GameDay’s content this week, it should come as no surprise that Lee Corso and the gang are big fans of the White Out.

Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, and Kirk Herbstreit spoke outside of Old Main Friday before the start of College Football Live about Penn State’s upcoming clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Despite differing opinions about on football, all three agreed on one thing: Penn State’s White Out is among the best environments in college football.

Rece Davis joked about trying the Creamery’s new White Out flavor, noting it’s “on the agenda.” He admitted he was upset that tubs of ice cream weren’t shipped to him like they were last year.

“[The White-Out] is one of the best atmospheres in college football,” Desmond Howard said. The former Michigan Wolverine also said that the White Out is “very high on [his] list.” We were just as shocked as you are.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit one-upped Howard by “challenging anybody in sports to find a better home-field advantage” than a White Out game. Herbstreit said he’s “never seen anything like it.”

“And I’m not saying that just because I’m here,” Herbstreit said. “If I got asked at LSU or anywhere else, I’d say [White Out]…The passion of these fans makes college football what it is.”

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for.

