Creamery Debuts Popcorn-Flavored White Out Ice Cream

The Berkey Creamery is bringing a new flavor to market just in time for this weekend’s White Out between Penn State and Ohio State. Aptly named White Out, the new flavor is now available at the Creamery, online, and in campus dining halls, where it is this week’s featured flavor.

The name may be White Out, but don’t let it fool you. This isn’t just a rebranded version of plain vanilla. White Out is popcorn-flavored ice cream with white chocolate chips. The sweet-and-salty taste loosely resembles eating popcorn in the stands at a football game — but without the kernels.

It’s also allergen-free, so (nearly) all can enjoy the flavor of a Beaver Stadium White Out.

“We see ourselves as Penn State in general,” Creamery associate manager of operations Jim Brown said. “Every year, when we go through and do things in the production world and sales world, we think of different ways we can actually help Penn State. This year, we looked into our close relationship with Athletics and the football team to complement something that’s already here.”

White Out is only available in three-gallon tubs and half-gallons, so don’t expect to enjoy it in Beaver Stadium at the actual White Out. Brown noted the flavor’s success will determine whether the Creamery begins to sell pints of it, which could then be sold at football games and other sporting events.

Whereas other ice creams begin with ideas about specific ingredients, the popcorn flavor began with the idea of creating a flavor in honor of the White Out and was the result of a 12-month process involving more than 30 people. Before settling on popcorn, the product development team also tested various flavors such as marshmallow, coconut, Irish cream, and jalapeño (yes, jalapeño) in the lab and with consumers.

White Out is the fourth new flavor to debut in the past 18 months, following Monkey Business, Grilled Stickies, and Golden Ribbon Ripple, which features the same white chocolate chips.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

