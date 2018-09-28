Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Michigan State

No. 9 Penn State women’s volleyball swept Michigan State 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 26-24) Friday night at Jenison Fieldhouse in East Lansing.

The Nittany Lions earned their first Big Ten victory of the season thanks in large part to a stellar performance from freshman Kaitlyn Hord.



How It Happened

Hord connected on nine of her 11 swings for a sterling .818 hitting percentage against the Spartans, while Taylor Leath matched her with a team-high nine kills of her own. Jonni Parker, Nia Reed, and Serena Gray rounded out the scoring by combining for 20 kills.



Reed made her return to the starting lineup after missing the last four matches due to an unspecified injury. Redshirt senior setter Bryanna Weiskircher ensured Penn State’s offense was flowing with a double-double (31 assists and 10 digs).



Kendall White continued her strong play defensively this season with a match-high 11 digs. Penn State outhit the Spartans .296 to .082 Friday night, while both teams finished with 10 blocks apiece.



Player of the Match

Kaitlyn Hord | Middle blocker

The Lexington, KY native was nearly flawless versus the Spartans. She added a block to her nine kills.



What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (10-3) head to Ann Arbor Sunday for a 1 p.m. match against Michigan on ESPNU.

