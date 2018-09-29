PSU news by
Miles Sanders To Wear No. 8 Against Ohio State In Honor Of Mark Allen

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
9/29/18 9:19 am

Penn State starting running back Miles Sanders will have a new look against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He’ll wear No. 8 tonight in honor of fellow running back Mark Allen, whose season ended prematurely following an undisclosed season-ending injury last week.

Allen served a productive role as a backup behind Sanders and Saquon Barkley, rushing for 4.3 yards per carry and two touchdowns this year before his season ended.

Penn State players swapping jersey numbers with injured players is one of the program’s time-honored traditions. Most recently, defensive end Shareef Miller honored teammate Torrence Brown by wearing his number when Penn State traveled west to take on Iowa last season.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for.

