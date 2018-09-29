PSU news by
Penn State Fans Don’t Disappoint With GameDay Signs

Will Pegler | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
9/29/18 12:16 pm

College GameDay elicits a sea of signs every Saturday, which is something Kirk Herbstreit attributes to Penn State fans. 

The Blue and White faithful came out with some great signs Saturday morning. From simply showing Penn State pride to taking some shots at Ohio State, there was a lot to love.

This particular fan sent a jab at Ohio State by reminding everyone of a certain blocked kick that sent Penn State into the AP Top 25.

We’ve all been wondering who the Scranton Strangler is for years now. It turns out the killer has been hiding in place sight in Columbus for years.

We don’t have any parents on our staff, but we can still relate to this disappointed mother.

Penn State is a basketball school, right? It may be football season, but we’re always climbin’.

JK Dobbins is certainly no Saquon Barkley according to this young Nittany Lion.

Some fans from around the country came to show support for their teams, and one particular fan fit right in here in Happy Valley.

Even the Penn State bookstore got in on the fun this time around.

About the Author

Derek Bannister

Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

