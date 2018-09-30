No. 7 Penn State Field Hockey Dominates James Madison 8-2

No. 7 Penn State field hockey (8-3, 3-1 Big Ten) dominated this afternoon and took down James Madison 8-2 at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex.

Seven different Nittany Lions found the back of the net during the game making this the third time Penn State scored eight goals in one game this season.

How It Happened

Penn State got itself an early goal off the stick of Aurelia Meijer. Meijer showed her stick wizardry on a quick counter-attack with a couple fantastic dekes to fake out the James Madison defense. She finished the play by placing a shot in the corner of the goal for her fourth tally of the year.

The Nittany Lions were dominating in penalty corners, earning five in the first half while the Dukes only had two. Senior Katie Dembrowski scored off a rebound from the post during the third corner to double Penn State’s lead midway through the half.

Sophomore Alexis Horst had impressive aim while sweeping the ball into the lower left corner with 14:19 to play in the first half. Horst’s sixth goal of the season extended the Nittany Lion lead to three goals and came just 65 seconds after Dembrowski’s tally.

Junior Bree Bednarski scored an unassisted goal by flicking the ball over the James Madison goalie Caitlin Nelson in the final minute of the first half. Her first goal of the year was a backbreaker that gave the Nittany Lions a four-goal lead entering halftime.

The second half began with sophomore Abby Myers danced around the James Madison defense and scored her third goal of the season with 27:48 to play in the game.

Aurelia Meijer scored her second goal of the game just two minutes after and extended Penn State’s lead to six. Cassie Kline and Emily Klingler added late goals, but the Dukes also scored two consolation goals in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Penn State finished the game with a 29-5 advantage of shots, capping off yet another dominant performance to improve to 8-3 this season.

Player Of The Game

Aurelia Meijer | Senior | Forward

After finding the goal early on in the game, Aurelia Meijer found it a second time to add to the Nittany Lions impressive win.

What’s Next

Penn State gets back to Big Ten play when it plays against Maryland at noon on Sunday, October 7 at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex.

