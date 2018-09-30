PSU news by
Penn State Football Ranked No. 11 In AP Top 25

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
9/30/18 2:32 pm

Penn State football was ranked No. 11 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll following its loss to Ohio State at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions returns to the No. 11 spot after blowing a 12-point lead with eight minutes to play against and falling by one point against the Buckeyes for the second time in as many seasons. Penn State has hovered around its preseason ranking of No. 10 for the majority of this season, but fell to a season-low No. 13 ranking in week two.

In addition to the AP Poll, Penn State slid two spots to No. 11 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll.

No. 11 Penn State (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) will not play this weekend, but will be back in action on October 13 for the Stripe Out game against No. 20 Michigan State.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor.

Ohio State Loss Serves As Harsh Reminder Of Penn State's Status

Penn State is a great — but not elite — program, a fact that James Franklin candidly addressed in his postgame press conference.

