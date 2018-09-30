Penn State Football Ranked No. 11 In AP Top 25

Penn State football was ranked No. 11 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll following its loss to Ohio State at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions returns to the No. 11 spot after blowing a 12-point lead with eight minutes to play against and falling by one point against the Buckeyes for the second time in as many seasons. Penn State has hovered around its preseason ranking of No. 10 for the majority of this season, but fell to a season-low No. 13 ranking in week two.

In addition to the AP Poll, Penn State slid two spots to No. 11 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll.

No. 11 Penn State (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) will not play this weekend, but will be back in action on October 13 for the Stripe Out game against No. 20 Michigan State.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Police Helicopter Flying Low Ruined Tailgates A police helicopter flying close to the ground sent tents, grills, and other debris flying at pre-White Out tailgates.