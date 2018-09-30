Police Investigating Reports Of Sexual Assault By Uber Driver
State College Police is investigating a pair of sexual assaults that were reported over the weekend.
According to police, the suspect in both cases posed as an Uber driver and drove the victims to the highlands area. The victims each described their assaulter as either white or Hispanic with a large build.
The vehicle above was allegedly used in one of the assaults. The photo was captured at 1:30 a.m. Sunday outside Cozy Thai on South Allen Street.
Police urge anyone who may have information regarding these cases to contact the department at (814) 234-7150, by email, or by submitting an anonymous tip through its website.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Football Ranked No. 11 In AP Top 25
The Nittany Lions move to No. 11 after Saturday night’s defeat to Ohio State.
Ohio State Loss Serves As Harsh Reminder Of Penn State’s Status
Penn State is a great — but not elite — program, a fact that James Franklin candidly addressed in his postgame press conference.
Send this to a friend
Comments