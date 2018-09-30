Police Investigating Reports Of Sexual Assault By Uber Driver

State College Police is investigating a pair of sexual assaults that were reported over the weekend.

According to police, the suspect in both cases posed as an Uber driver and drove the victims to the highlands area. The victims each described their assaulter as either white or Hispanic with a large build.

The vehicle above was allegedly used in one of the assaults. The photo was captured at 1:30 a.m. Sunday outside Cozy Thai on South Allen Street.

Police urge anyone who may have information regarding these cases to contact the department at (814) 234-7150, by email, or by submitting an anonymous tip through its website.



