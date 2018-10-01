Man Pleads Guilty to Delivering Drugs That Resulted In Penn State Student’s Death

A western Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge in connection with a Penn State student’s overdose death.

Mark T. Grover, 26, of Verona, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death, a first degree felony, for supplying drugs that led to the death of 19-year-old sophomore William Denton, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s office.

Denton was found dead in his Miller Hall room on Jan. 8. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said an autopsy found Denton’s death was the result of a multi-drug overdose.

Penn State police said Grover traveled from Pittsburgh to the Penn State campus to deliver heroin and methamphetamine to Miller. The autopsy found Miller overdosed on methylfentanyl, which is about 5,000 times stronger than morphine, and amphetamine.

Grover’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20.

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

