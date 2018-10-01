Penn State Soccer’s Ellie Jean Shadows College GameDay’s Maria Taylor

Penn State women’s soccer defender Ellie Jean had the chance to learn from ESPN reporter and College GameDay analyst Maria Taylor Saturday.

Our very own Ellie Jean had the honor of job shadowing @MariaTaylor7 this morning during @CollegeGameDay! #WeAre #PSWS pic.twitter.com/hq94VeElGa — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) September 29, 2018

Taylor has made a habit of inviting student-athletes to job shadow her at each game she covers during the college football season. She routinely meets with students to answer questions and give advice.



Last week, Oregon volleyball player Ronika Stone followed Taylor around the set of College GameDay and, later, the sidelines of Autzen Stadium.

Saturday was Jean’s turn to gain valuable hands-on experience in her prospective field during the Penn State-Ohio State clash. The redshirt junior advertising/public relations major from Coventry, Connecticut has started all 12 matches for the Nittany Lions this season.

Jean drives the ball upfield in a 4-0 win over Ohio State.

Taylor was a standout volleyball and basketball player for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2005-2009. She joined the College GameDay crew prior to the 2017 season after Samantha Ponder took over as host of Sunday NFL Countdown.

Jean, an Academic All-Big Ten selection, took a redshirt during the 2016 season in order to represent the U.S. at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Papua New Guinea. She helped the Nittany Lions win their first national championship as a freshman in 2015.



Jean is a key component of a veteran Penn State defense that has allowed just eight goals heading into Friday’s trip to Michigan State.

