Tag Yourself In The White Out Panorama

Although Penn State lost in heartbreaking fashion Saturday in the much-anticipated clash against Ohio State, there’s no doubt that this year’s White Out was an unforgettable installment of the annual tradition.

Those in attendance can literally look back on the experience with this Gigapixel Panorama by Blackwell Worldwide Panoramas.

Thanks to the high resolution of the photo, you can easily identify your face and tag yourself through a Facebook, Google+, or email account.

You can check out the photo and tag yourself here. Use the up-down and left-right arrows to sift through Beaver Stadium’s record-breaking crowd of 110,889 fans, and select “hide tags” to find yourself more easily.

