Centre County COVID-19 Community Response To Host ‘Car Rally For Rent Fairness’ May 1
Centre County COVID-19 Community Response (4CR) will hold a car rally to encourage rent forgiveness at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1 in downtown State College.
The event hopes to encourage landlords and property management companies to issue rent relief for Centre County residents to offset challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization created a petition seeking the suspension of rent, mortgage, and utility bills, calling on the local government to step in during the ongoing crisis.
4CR’s event will also encourage property management companies and landlords to sign a pledge promising not to “evict or charge late fees to tenants who cannot pay rent, and negotiate rent discounts and forgiveness in good faith.”
“One of the largest needs we’ve encountered through our efforts is the need for housing security,” 4CR activist Bailey Campbell said. “Many are unemployed or unable to pay bills and this includes rent. We are asking local landlords to put people’s minds at easy publicly agreeing to our Fair Rent Pledge.”
The rally will feature cars with banners and signs, as well as tents on the sidewalk, to raise awareness for the cause and give visibility to community members’ economic hardships. Unsheltered residents may request tents and other emergency items like sleeping bags, blankets, and socks at the rally, as the organization continues its ongoing relief efforts.
The event requires that all attendees wear face masks and maintain good social distancing practices.
4CR is a grassroots organization made up of local residents who came to whether to support communities amid the coronavirus pandemic. For more information, visit its dedicated website or Facebook page.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
‘You’re Always A Part Of The Program’: Naeher, Krieger, & The Soccer Journey That Began In Happy Valley
Ali Krieger and Alyssa Naeher became teammates for the first time at Penn State. They went on to win two World Cups together.
Iconic Advertisements We’d Like To See Penn State Student-Athletes Featured In
Micah Parsons, Sam Coffey, and Sean Clifford were just a few of the student-athletes we had featuring in famous ad campaigns.
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
Send this to a friend
Comments