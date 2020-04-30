PSU news by
Centre County COVID-19 Community Response To Host ‘Car Rally For Rent Fairness’ May 1

Samuel Brungo | Onward State
By Andy Mollenauer
4/30/20 5:32 pm

Centre County COVID-19 Community Response (4CR) will hold a car rally to encourage rent forgiveness at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1 in downtown State College.

The event hopes to encourage landlords and property management companies to issue rent relief for Centre County residents to offset challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization created a petition seeking the suspension of rent, mortgage, and utility bills, calling on the local government to step in during the ongoing crisis.

4CR’s event will also encourage property management companies and landlords to sign a pledge promising not to “evict or charge late fees to tenants who cannot pay rent, and negotiate rent discounts and forgiveness in good faith.”

“One of the largest needs we’ve encountered through our efforts is the need for housing security,” 4CR activist Bailey Campbell said. “Many are unemployed or unable to pay bills and this includes rent. We are asking local landlords to put people’s minds at easy publicly agreeing to our Fair Rent Pledge.”

The rally will feature cars with banners and signs, as well as tents on the sidewalk, to raise awareness for the cause and give visibility to community members’ economic hardships. Unsheltered residents may request tents and other emergency items like sleeping bags, blankets, and socks at the rally, as the organization continues its ongoing relief efforts.

The event requires that all attendees wear face masks and maintain good social distancing practices.

4CR is a grassroots organization made up of local residents who came to whether to support communities amid the coronavirus pandemic. For more information, visit its dedicated website or Facebook page.

Andy Mollenauer

Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]

