Four-Star Tight End Brenton Strange Commits To Penn State

Penn State landed a verbal commitment from one of the nation’s fastest-rising tight end recruits in four-star prospect Brenton Strange on Monday evening.

Strange, who plays for Parkersburg High School in West Virginia, is considered the No. 16 tight end prospect this cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Nittany Lions over Ohio State, Louisville, and Notre Dame, among others.



The rangy tight end picked up his Penn State offer on July 29 after impressing James Franklin and position coach Tyler Bowen with his size and speed during the program’s final camp session of the summer. He was in town for Penn State’s White Out clash with Ohio State on September 29 along with scores of other recruits.

Strange earned his first scholarship offer from Rutgers on May 3 and added over a dozen more before deciding Penn State was the place for him. His verbal gives the Nittany Lions 17 commitments in their 2019 recruiting class.

Strange is listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, with plenty of room to add weight to his athletic frame. The Nittany Lions signed a pair of highly touted tight ends in 2018 — Pat Freiermuth and Zack Kuntz.

Strange, who plays receiver and outside linebacker for Parkersburg, hauled in 56 catches for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. He has a long stride and makes defenders look silly when he elevates for the ball. You can check out his Hudl highlight reel here.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

