111 People Short of 111,000 In Beaver Stadium: What The 111 People Missing Could Do

To the shock of absolutely no one, Penn State and Ohio State’s White Out clash shattered Beaver Stadium’s attendance record.

Although the official capacity of Beaver Stadium is 106,572, the game’s attendance was officially listed as 110,889 — a mark that broke the record set during last year’s White Out game.

Tonight's attendance: A new Beaver Stadium record 110,889. pic.twitter.com/CJSoukuAuw — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 30, 2018

The number falls just 111 people short of an even 111,000 people — about one-third of the capacity of a typical Forum classroom. We decided to look into just what 111 more people could have accomplished.

Crash the pass system at THON

Ah yes, every Penn Stater’s favorite thing. The PASS system at THON to visit dancers on the floor is notorious for failing year after year. We’re fairly confident that just 111 people could bring it all down.

Fill Heinz Field for a Pitt football game

It definitely doesn’t take much to do that.

Ah, yes, the old invisible crowd trick. pic.twitter.com/IkKdC4Qq8B — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 9, 2018

Build a high rise in downtown State College

The Metropolitan was scheduled to open in July of 2016, but didn’t welcome its first students until August 2017, and The Rise opened its doors this August as Penn State’s newest downtown luxury option. With rumors and plans in the works for even more additions to the downtown scene, 111 people could surely complete the project in a timely manner

Start a Sean Clifford For Heisman club

It only takes 10 students to start a club at Penn State. That means 111 students could start 11 different clubs, but joining forces to form this one very important club would best. Why wouldn’t someone want to start a club to honor college football’s best quarterback?

Ride the White Loop

The maximum capacity of a CATA bus is probably well short of 111, but on those first cold days of the year or those annoyingly rainy days, the bus can certainly feel like there are hundreds of people on it as you try and shove your way in to get to your 9 a.m. class in Forum on time.

In the grand scheme of things, 111 is a pretty small number, representing only 0.01 percent of the crowd in Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Seeing an even attendance of 111,000 on Saturday night would have been a dream come true. But hey, 110,889 isn’t bad either.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Janelle Rothacker Currently a senior studying Kinesiology, Janelle is proud to call upstate NY (the real part, not the 30 minutes north of the city part) home. She's an avid runner and enjoys everything and anything sports. She also has a love of pancakes, avoids the HUB like the plague during the in between classes rush, and can quote the majority of Friends episodes from memory. If you want to hear all the embarrassing things she does daily, or want to contact her, follow her on twitter at @janellerothack or email her at [email protected]

[VIDEOS] What It Was Like On The Ground At The Senior Tailgate We compiled all the videos sent to us to give a clearer idea of what it looked like on the ground when the helicopter came in at the senior tailgate.