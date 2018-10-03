PSU news by
Clearfield Quarterback Isaac Rumery Commits To Penn State

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
10/3/18 10:10 pm

Isaac Rumery, a Clearfield, PA native, announced his commitment to Penn State on Twitter on Wednesday night. 

According to Greg Pickel for PennLive, the class of 2019 quarterback will take a walk-on spot for the Nittany Lions. Rumery doesn’t have a star ranking with 247Sports, but the pro-style quarterback comes in 6’1″ and 205 pounds.

Since Rumery won’t sign a National Letter of Intent given his decision to walk on, Rumery is open to take scholarship offers from other schools until he officially enrolls at Penn State. Currently, Rumery holds scholarship offers from Howard, Robert Morris, and Saint Francis. You can check out Rumery’s Hudl here.

In 2018, Rumery has thrown for 1,303 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just one interception through six games, according to MaxPreps. On the ground, the quarterback is averaging 6.8 yards per attempt.

Welcome to Happy Valley, Isaac!

About the Author

Derek Bannister

Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

Comments

