Liberal Arts To Host Penn State Women: Leaders Of Today And Tomorrow Panel

The College of the Liberal Arts will host its fourth annual Penn State Women: Leaders of Today and Tomorrow event at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 3 in the Library’s Foster Auditorium. The event will feature a panel of six College of the Liberal Arts alumnae followed by a networking reception in the Mann Assembly Room.

The following alumnae will sit on the panel, with biographical and occupational information provided by the College of the Liberal Arts:

Ana Ayala de Babosa (Japanese and international studies, ’07)

Ayala de Babosa serves in the U.S. Department of State as a foreign affairs officer, and works to develop the department’s Latin American diplomacy outreach policy.

Sandy Hillman (arts and letters, ’63)

Hillman serves as the president of her own communications firm, Sandy Hillman Communications.

Stephanie Hofmann (speech communication, ’91)

Hoffman is the director of agency development at Google, where she manages collaboration and partnerships between different entities of the corporation.

Marissa Reynolds (psychology, ’13)

Reynolds works in Penn State’s Department of Nutritional Science and the Department of Psychology. She manages the Children’s Eating Behavior Lab and Metabolic Kitchen as well as the Child Attention and Behavior Lab.

Melissa Protzek (philosophy, ’95)

Protzek serves as the executive director and CEO of the nonprofit children’s advocacy organization Court Appointed Special Advocates of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

Binney Wietlisbach (psychology, ’85)

Wietlisbach manages a wealth advisory business valued at more than $7 billion as president of The Haverford Trust.

Students of all majors are invited to attend the event, and can sign up here to meet with a specific alumna individually Thursday, October 4 in the HUB.

About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

