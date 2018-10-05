Penn State Basketball Adds Another Roman Catholic Recruit

Pat Chambers has turned Philadelphia’s Roman Catholic High School into a pipeline to Happy Valley over the last few years. He added another prospect from the basketball powerhouse to his roster Friday afternoon.

Four-star small forward Seth Lundy announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions, becoming the fourth member of Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class. Lundy chose Penn State out of a final four that included Marquette, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.

Lundy is the highest ranked player in Penn State’s incoming class, grading out as the No. 111 player overall according to 247Sports, and the fourth-best player in the state of Pennsylvania. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward is actually the shortest player currently committed to Pat Chambers in the 2019 class, joining center Abdou Tsimbila (6’8″) and fellow forwards Justin McKoy (6’8″) and Patrick Kelly (6’7″).

Lundy took an official visit to Penn State last week for the football White Out alongside McKoy and Tsimbila.

The wingman joins a fraternity of Roman Catholic alumni who have gone on to play for Chambers, following in the footsteps of Shep Garner, Tony Carr, Naz Bostick, and Lamar Stevens.

The Philly product is an exceptional offensive talent, with size and strength that allow him to take it to the rim and create space for him to shoot. Check out this highlight video where he routinely hits a mix of running shots, pull-up jumpers, and deep threes in a tournament last December.

As another former Roman Catholic star, Stevens, enters his junior season, Lundy seems to be a viable replacement on the wing once Stevens takes his talents to the pros in the future.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mitch Stewart Mitch is a junior majoring in broadcast journalism from Roanoke, Virginia. In addition to being an editor for Onward State, Mitch loves to watch sports, talk about sports on PSU CommRadio, and tries his hardest to avoid the agony that being a Mets fan brings. To contact Mitch, feel free to send him an e-mail at [email protected], and if you really don't value your social media accounts, follow him and his garbage opinions on Twitter @mitchystew.

Marcus Allen, Jesse James, Malik Golden Wear Ohio State Shirts After Losing Bet Marcus Allen, Jesse James, and Malik Golden were on the losing end of a bet with former Ohio State star Ryan Shazier.