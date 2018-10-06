Penn State Men’s Soccer Ties Northwestern 0-0

Penn State men’s soccer (2-6-2, 1-2-2 Big Ten) tied Northwestern 0-0 in Evanston, Illinois Saturday after two periods of overtime.

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Josh Levine preserved the Nittany Lions’ shutout with a standout performance, recording seven saves. The Penn State attack was unable to score a go-ahead goal despite four shots on target.

How It Happened

Jeff Cook shuffled his starting lineup slightly ahead of Saturday’s match, handing former Oregon State midfielder Keegan Ness his first start and returning captain Dani Marks to the backline.

The Wildcats notched the first half’s only shots on target through John Moderwell, Jose Del Valle and Mattias Tomasino, forcing Josh Levine to make three saves.

The Nittany Lions struggled to capitalize on their offensive chances, and failed to put any of their six first-half shots on goal while committing eight fouls. Both teams failed to score before the break, and the first half ended with the Wildcats and Nittany Lions locked at zero.

The Wildcats came close to breaking the deadlock in the 58th minute with three quick shots, but two saves from Levine and a block from the Penn State defense denied them.

Defender Ryan Gallagher recorded Penn State’s first and only shot on target of regular time in the 71st minute, but Northwestern goalkeeper Miha Miskovic made the save. Both defenses remained solid throughout the final twenty minutes of the second half, and the match went to overtime locked at 0-0.

Penn State seemed poised to snatch a golden goal early in overtime. Both Ethan Beckford and Jeremy Rafanello put shots on target in the first minute but failed to score. Eleven minutes later Beckford forced Miskovic to make his fourth save of the night.

Both teams failed to score in the final stages of overtime, and the match ended without a decisive goal at 0-0.

Player of the Match

Josh Levine| Redshirt Sophomore| Goalkeeper

Penn State’s goalkeeper made seven saves in another solid performance against a dangerous offense for the Nittany Lions.

What’s Next?

Penn State (2-6-2) host Stony Brook Tuesday, October 9 at Jeffrey Field.

