PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Athletics

Penn State Women’s Soccer Rallies Past Michigan, 2-1

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Will Pegler
10/7/18 3:13 pm

Penn State women’s soccer (9-5, 5-2 Big Ten) came from behind for the third time in Big Ten play to take down Michigan on the road Sunday afternoon.

Despite a quick start from the Wolverines (7-7, 3-4 Big Ten), the Nittany Lions’ two top scorers each tallied a second-half goal on the way to the team’s third straight win.

How It Happened 

The Nittany Lions got off to a slow start in the first half, only getting off three shots and not putting any on goal. Michigan had the run of play early on and scored in the ninth minute as midfielder Sarah Stratigakis got in behind the defense and buried her shot into the lower left corner.

After this early score, the Nittany Lions were able to hold off the Wolverines attack and went to the locker room down 1-0.

The second half was a different story from the start. Penn State’s offense came out firing and put plenty of pressure on the Michigan back line. Its efforts soon paid off when forward Kristin Schnurr scored her seventh goal of the season on a pass from Charlotte Williams that knotted the game up at 1-1.

Penn State midfielder Frankie Tagliaferri put the finishing touches on the Lions’ comeback, scoring in the 82nd minute from 12 yards out. The Nittany Lions held on to their 2-1 lead for the final minutes and got the win. 

Player of the Match 

Frankie Tagliaferri | Sophomore | Midfielder

Tagliaferri’s sixth goal of the season helped Penn State continue its season turnaround as the team hopes to further solidify its place in the NCAA Tournament picture.

What’s Next?

Penn State will welcome the Maryland Terrapins (3-7-4) at 7 p.m. this Friday at Jeffery Field.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Will

How To Make Ohio State Fans Feel Welcome At The White Out

Penn State Athletics reminded us how to be respectful Nittany Lion fans. Here’s how to apply some of these rules when Ohio State comes to town.

Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses 1-0 To Northwestern

The History Of The Penn State-Illinois Football Series

Marcus Allen, Jesse James, Malik Golden Wear Ohio State Shirts After Losing Bet

Marcus Allen, Jesse James, and Malik Golden were on the losing end of a bet with former Ohio State star Ryan Shazier.

Weeklong Celebration Culminates In 99th Annual Homecoming Football Game

Check out all that Homecoming has to offer as you count down to Michigan State, Michigan State, Michigan State.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend