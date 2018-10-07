Penn State Women’s Soccer Rallies Past Michigan, 2-1

Penn State women’s soccer (9-5, 5-2 Big Ten) came from behind for the third time in Big Ten play to take down Michigan on the road Sunday afternoon.

Despite a quick start from the Wolverines (7-7, 3-4 Big Ten), the Nittany Lions’ two top scorers each tallied a second-half goal on the way to the team’s third straight win.

How It Happened

The Nittany Lions got off to a slow start in the first half, only getting off three shots and not putting any on goal. Michigan had the run of play early on and scored in the ninth minute as midfielder Sarah Stratigakis got in behind the defense and buried her shot into the lower left corner.

After this early score, the Nittany Lions were able to hold off the Wolverines attack and went to the locker room down 1-0.

The second half was a different story from the start. Penn State’s offense came out firing and put plenty of pressure on the Michigan back line. Its efforts soon paid off when forward Kristin Schnurr scored her seventh goal of the season on a pass from Charlotte Williams that knotted the game up at 1-1.

Penn State midfielder Frankie Tagliaferri put the finishing touches on the Lions’ comeback, scoring in the 82nd minute from 12 yards out. The Nittany Lions held on to their 2-1 lead for the final minutes and got the win.

Player of the Match

Frankie Tagliaferri | Sophomore | Midfielder

Tagliaferri’s sixth goal of the season helped Penn State continue its season turnaround as the team hopes to further solidify its place in the NCAA Tournament picture.

What’s Next?

Penn State will welcome the Maryland Terrapins (3-7-4) at 7 p.m. this Friday at Jeffery Field.

