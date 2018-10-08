Saquon Barkley Continues Historic Rookie Season Despite Giants’ Loss To Panthers

Saquon Barkley continued his dream rookie season by racking up 129 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the Giants’ 33-31 loss to the Panthers Sunday.

The Barkley — Odell Beckham Jr. bromance continued to blossom when the best quarterback on the Giants roster OBJ threw a 57 yard trick-play touchdown pass to Barkley and joined the former Penn State star in his signature celebration.

A Barkley touchdown catch on the sideline and a smooth transition into his classic, arm-waving celebration seems familiar:

Barkley joined Kareem Hunt and Adrian Pederson as the only players in NFL history to reach at least 100 yards from scrimmage in their first five games, according the Fox broadcast.

Barkley appeared to be injured after scoring a late touchdown catch to give New York a temporary lead, but head coach Pat Shurmur indicated post-game that the knock wasn’t serious.

Barkley and the Giants take on the Eagles Thursday in a game that will create a loyalty conflict for much of Nittany Nation.

