State College Man Dies After Fall From Apartment Roof

A State College man who fell from a downtown apartment roof last week has died, police confirmed.

At about 2 a.m. on Sept. 30, State College police and Centre LifeLink EMS were dispatched to Campus View Apartments, 106 E. College Ave., where they found 26-year-old James Newby had fallen five stories and sustained life-threatening head trauma.

Newby was transported to UPMC Altoona, where he was later pronounced dead. State College police deferred further questions to the Blair County coroner’s office, which has not yet returned a call seeking information on the official cause and manner of death.

Last week, police warned individuals about the dangers of trespassing on roofs of buildings.

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

