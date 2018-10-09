Gonzalez Leads Penn State Men’s Soccer To 3-0 Victory Over Stony Brook

Penn State men’s soccer (3-6-2, 1-2-2 Big Ten) beat Stony Brook 3-0 at Jeffrey Field on Tuesday night.

Redshirt sophomore midfielder Daniel Gonzalez led the Penn State offense with a big performance, scoring two goals and assisting Mac Curran on the third. The Penn State defense played tough all night, allowing just one shot on goal against the Seawolves (6-4-2, 3-0 American East).

How It Happened

Penn State got off to a hot start as Daniel Gonzalez snuck a shot by Stony Brook keeper Christian Miesch just 50 seconds in to give the Nittany Lions an early 1-0 lead.

Penn State pressured the Seawolves defense throughout the early minutes of the first half, as two of Callum Pritchatt’s free kick efforts almost led to goals.

The Nittany Lions’ capitalized on one of their many first half chances when forward Mac Curran put them up by two in the 27th minute with a right footed shot to the top left corner of the net off a pass from Gonzalez.

Stony Brook nearly responded to Curran’s goal with a screamer from Gabriel Fernandes that banged off the crossbar, the team’s first shot of the half. Other than this shot, Penn State’s defense limited the Seawolves’ chances with relative ease, not allowing them any shots on goal in the first half.

Jeff Cook subbed on usual starters Noah Pilato, Jeremy Rafanello, and Ethan Beckford in with about 10 minutes remaining in the first half, and Penn State entered the break with a 2-0 lead.

The Nittany Lions picked up right where they left to start the second half. Gonzalez duped Miesch to score his second goal of the night, coming in from the left side of the box and chipping it over the Stony Brook goalkeeper in the 55th minute.

The defense continued to play strong in the second half led by center backs Dani Marks and Ryan Gallagher. Arie Amman made his first and only save of the night on a shot from Jack Valderrabano in the 87th minute.

Penn State settled into a rhythm for the rest of the night, controlling the ball and locking up their third victory of the season with a final score of 3-0.

Player of the Match

Danziel Gonzalez| Redshirt Sophomore | Midfielder

The midfielder carried the Penn State offense all night, scoring his first two goals of the season and assisting Mac Curran in the 27th minute.

What’s Next?

Penn State hosts Wisconsin Sunday, October 14 at Jeffrey Field.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]