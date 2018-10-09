PSU news by
Penn State To Take Over Big Ten Network Instagram

Elissa Hill | Onward State
By Will Pegler
10/9/18 11:09 am

Penn State football’s 3:30 p.m. clash with Michigan State Saturday will air on the Big Ten Network. In conjunction with a network social media initiative, Penn State’s social media team will take over the organization’s Instagram account throughout the week to give followers a glimpse of life in Happy Valley and highlight the accomplishments of several standout student researchers and entrepreneurs. 

BTN will hold Instagram takeovers at many of the schools they visit for the spring and fall sports seasons in an effort to profile student innovators.

The network has already previewed a few of the Penn State student project profiles that will be shared this week, including an interactive smart mirror and a smartphone app that provides a complete blood count. 

If you want to check out what Penn State is showing off on the Instagram, follow BTN’s live account on Instagram (@btnlivebig) and keep an eye on the account’s stories and posts throughout the week.

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

