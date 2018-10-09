Penn State To Take Over Big Ten Network Instagram
Penn State football’s 3:30 p.m. clash with Michigan State Saturday will air on the Big Ten Network. In conjunction with a network social media initiative, Penn State’s social media team will take over the organization’s Instagram account throughout the week to give followers a glimpse of life in Happy Valley and highlight the accomplishments of several standout student researchers and entrepreneurs.
BTN will hold Instagram takeovers at many of the schools they visit for the spring and fall sports seasons in an effort to profile student innovators.
The network has already previewed a few of the Penn State student project profiles that will be shared this week, including an interactive smart mirror and a smartphone app that provides a complete blood count.
If you want to check out what Penn State is showing off on the Instagram, follow BTN’s live account on Instagram (@btnlivebig) and keep an eye on the account’s stories and posts throughout the week.
