BTN Tailgate In Town For Penn State-Michigan State
It isn’t College GameDay, but another morning pregame show is coming to our city this weekend.
BTN Tailgate will set up shop near Gate B outside the Bryce Jordan Center prior to Penn State’s mid-afternoon clash with Michigan State. The show will air live on the Big Ten Network 10 a.m. to noon.
It’s hosted by Dave Revsine, and the crew includes Penn State great Anthony “Spice” Adams, as well as Gerry DiNardo, Howard Griffith, and Michelle McMahon. Adams will ride in the Homecoming parade Friday night alongside Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford.
The pit for the show will open at 9 a.m. No food or drink is allowed in the pit, and those who enter will be screened by security. Fans are allowed to make signs or bring flags to the show, but they can’t be mounted on sticks.
BTN tailgate last came to Happy Valley in November 2017 to see Penn State’s senior day victory over Nebraska.
It’s not surprising that the Big Ten Network will set up shop in State College Saturday, as the world-renowned Land Grant Trophy will be on the line. How could you miss that presentation?
