Student Fee Board Launches Twitter Account, Discusses UPAC Movin’ On Allocation

The University Park Student Fee Board convened Friday to discuss subcommittee progress and its new communications policy.

University Park Allocation Committee (UPAC) Chair Dan Stauffer also confirmed that his organization decided to allocate approximately $495,000 to Movin’ On following its review of the spring concert last week. He cited increased security costs as a primary contributor to the final funding figure.

“We’ve definitely seen an increased emphasis on security, that’s by far the biggest one,” he said.

According to Stauffer, UPAC has allocated over $1 million to various student organizations and initiatives so far this year.

Fee Board Director of Communications Madison Starr outlined the Board’s updated communications policy and announced its new Twitter account, where the Board’s meeting minutes and agendas will be posted weekly.

The Board’s subcommittees and Chair Tyler Akers also delivered updates. Akers presented a request from student organizations for the university liquidity program and travel funding. He also said that he had discussed the HUB Reserve Fund, used, for example, to fund student organization room renovations throughout the building, with Senior Director of the HUB-Robeson center Mary Edgington.

Akers said that he expects to finalize the Board’s spring request hearing schedule by early November.

The Subcommittee on Research Travel is currently reviewing every independent travel request from the last six years according to Stauffer, and Board Secretary Bhavin Shah reported that the Subcommittee on Standardization would continue its work to organize Board documents.

University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA) President Cody Heaton said that the Subcommittee on the Summer Fee is preparing to meet with budget office administrators early next month. Akers noted that the Subcommittee on the Liquidity Program would continue its review of other Big Ten schools’ liquidity programs and the possibility of expanding liquidity funding to fund student hotel expenses in certain academic situations.

About the Author

Jim Davidson

