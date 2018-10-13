Penn State Women’s Volleyball Beats Nebraska 3-2

No. 9 Penn State women’s volleyball beat No. 5 Nebraska 3-2 (25-22, 11-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-9) Saturday night at Rec Hall.

The victory marked Penn State’s first win over the Cornhuskers since Nov. 29, 2014.

How It Happened

Nebraska challenged a Jonni Parker kill late in the first set, but the call stood to keep it 23-22 Nittany Lions. An attack error on the Huskers during set point gave the first frame to Russ Rose’s squad.

Penn State was without freshman middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord for the second consecutive match. The Lexington, Kentucky, native wore street clothes on the team’s bench. Nebraska turned things around with a dominant second set and a close victory in the third.

With its back against the wall, Penn State delivered a clutch win in the fourth set before overpowering the Huskers in the fifth and final set to bring the house down at Rec Hall.

Nia Reed led the Nittany Lions with a career-high 20 kills, while Kendall White turned in another outstanding performance defensively with a match-high 25 digs. Taylor Leath and Bryanna Weiskircher finished with double-doubles.

“She was on when we needed her to be on,” White said of Reed. “She came out in the fifth set and was like, ‘We’re winning this game.’ She did her job and she did it well.”

Player of the Match

Nia Reed | Outside hitter

The redshirt senior from Fort Lee, New Jersey, has been integral to Penn State’s success since returning from an injury.

What’s Next?



The Nittany Lions (15-3) welcome Rutgers to Rec Hall Wednesday at 7 p.m. The match will air live on Big Ten Network.



